A section of a Popular market in Ogunpa Ibadan, has been razed by fire.

Goods and properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed as a result of the inferno.

Shop owners who spoke with TVC news revealed the fire broke out at about 04:30am, on Sunday.

The cause of the fire could not yet be established as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, affected traders are still trying to evacuate some salvageable items from the scene of the incident.