Video: Fire guts popular Bodija market, destroys property in Ibadan

A section of the popular Bodija market in Ibadan Oyo State capital has been gutted by fire.

The affected areas are located at Ori-Igi, Daleko, Iso Ẹlẹwà, inside the popular market.

Advertisement

One of the affected traders, Ganiyu Asimiyu said the fire came from an unknown source as early as 3am and burnt down the part of the market.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another affected trader Isiaka Kafilat said she has lost goods worth about 2 million naira in the incident.

The swift intervention of the Oyo state fire service was able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the market.