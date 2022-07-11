PCN Seals 434 Unregistered Medicine Shops, Pharmacies in Plateau

A total number of 434 pharmacies and patent shops, operating illegally in Jos the Plateau State capital, have been discovered and sealed by officials of the enforcement unit, of the Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria.

The affected pharmacies and patent shops were closed down for various offences including, poor hygienic environment, poor documentation, improper regularisation of papers and improper behavior within their business premises.

Advertisement

The Pharmacist Council of Nigeria is the Federal government Agency, charged with the responsibility of regulating and controlling the education, training and practice of Pharmacy since it’s establishment.

A team from the enforcement unit of the Pharmacist council are in Jos the Plateau State capital to fish out illegal operators of pharmacies and patent medicine vendors within the Jos, Bukuru metropolis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The non professionals in the Pharmaceutical drug business, have for years, been Identified as one of the major factors posing a major threat to public health in Nigeria.

The uncontrolled access to drugs due to illegal operators has had its own impact on the increase in crime in the country in recent times.

Advertisement

The enforcement group guarded by security operatives, went round the various streets of Jos and Bukuru metropolis in search of illegal operators of the business.

TVC News was in the field with the operatives, where several patent shops found to have broken the law where sealed by the enforcers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the end of the exercise, it was discovered that many whole sale pharmacies and patent medicine shops, not licensed by the council, have been operating illegally.

The team director briefed journalists on the situation and actions taken by them.

Advertisement

Members of the public are advised to purchase their drugs from licensed pharmacies and simple household remedies from certified patent medicine shops.

The Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria is the premier body for the regulation of Pharmaceutical practice in Nigeria and has been on a long running crusade to stop quackery in the sales and dispensing of Pharmaceutical products.

Advertisement