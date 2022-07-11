National Mettalurgical Development Centre advocates more funding

The National Mettallurgical Development Centre says improved funding for the Centre will make it contribute more towards the nation’s gross domestic product.

Its Director General, Linus Asuquo, made this known at an interactive meeting with newsmen on his four year stint at the centre.

The National Metallurgical Development Centre, Jos, Plateau state, was established by Act 50 of 1992 as a research and development organisation.

Its mandate is to carry out research and development activities for the metallurgical and allied industries for the growth of the nation’s solid mineral sector.

Linus Asuquo has had a four year stint at the centre as the man at the apex of its administration.

He was appointed in July 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari to oversee the Centre and turn its fortunes around.

Four years on, it is time for Linus Asuquo to take a retrospective look at his stay, x-ray his achievements and set an agenda for overcoming the challenges in the coming years.

He isentifies the hidden potentials inherent in the centre and what his tenure has been able to achieve

Linus Asuquo says adequate funding remains the greatest obstacle to the growth of the organisation.

But he is also quick to enumerate the achievements of his administration within the limits of available funding

The Director General acknowledges the support of the Buhari government and lists a number of challenges facing the centre.

The National Mettallurgical Development Centre which has now been in existence for 30 years is expected to continue to lead the nations charge fior Economic Diversification and Development as Nigeria pivots to Mining as a means of Economic Development despite the continued failure of the completion of the Ajaokuta Steel Plant.

The Ministry of Mines and Steel which is the supervising ministry for the Centre has also recently undergone a reshuffle and it is hoped that this will help in moving the nations charge to make the minig sector work for National Development.