Shettima is best choice for Tinubu – Ex-Borno Commissioner reveals

A former Commissioner for Information in Borno State, Muhammed Bulama has described the the the choice of Kashim Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate.

He disclosed this while featuring on TVC’s This Morning show on Monday.

Mr Bulama worked as the Commissioner for Information under the Kashim Shettima administration in Borno State.

The former commissioner advised Nigerians to pay more attention on those who can deliver on good governance rather than dwelling on religion and ethnicity.

Mr Bulama who described Senator as the best choice for Tinubu, said the former governor performed exceedingly very well as governor despite the security challenges of Boko Haram insurgency.

The former commissioner said while he agreed with those raising concerns over Muslim-Muslim ticket that Nigeria is a secular state, Mr Bulama urged them to place competence and good governance above religion.

