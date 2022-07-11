APC Senate North-East Caucus hails Shettima’s choice

The Senate’s North East Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima, on his nomination as the running mate to the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the 2023 general elections.

The caucus led by the President of the Senate, Dr Ibrahim Lawan, described the choice of Senator Shettima by Asiwaju Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress as an excellent one.

The former two-term Governor of Borno State according to the cauicus entered public service with impeccable credentials, which he has burnished by demonstrating great competence, integrity and courage in all the positions that he has held.

His background in academics and the private sector prepared him for the achievements that he has recorded in politics as Governor and since his election to the Senate in 2019.

A loyal and committed member of our party, Senator Shettima has what it takes to be an excellent running mate to our flag bearer, and insha Allah, the Vice President of Federal Republic of Nigeria from next year.

We of the North East Caucus of the APC attest that Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima is the right man for the job and that he will be an able and loyal lieutenant to our incoming President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, insha Allah.

We as a Caucus pledge our full cooperation and support to our candidates as we march again towards another resounding victory in the general elections.

We enjoin all members of our party across Nigeria too to give the APC Standard bearer and his running mate their utmost support.

We also assure Nigerians that the choices that our party has made in our presidential ticket are for the best of our country.