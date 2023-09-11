The Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai El-kanemi has urged vice president Kashim Shettima to use his office to salvage two local government areas still in control of remnants of Boko Haram Insurgents.

He made the plea when the VP paid him a visit at his palace in Maiduguri.

The 13 year old Boko Haram Insurgency in Borno state has dealt ruthlessly with people and socio economic activities of the state.

Thousands have been killed and millions displaced due to the conflict.

But as peace gradually returns, life is back to most parts of the state.

Thanks to the government and military for helping out.

This has resulted in not only people enjoying relative peace, but many insurgents surrendering to the Military.

But the state’s paramount royal father is worried that remnants of insurgents remain active in two local council areas.

He makes his case to vice president Kashim Shettima when he paid him a courtesy visit at his palace.

The VP is concerned about this.

He assured that this would soon be a thing of the past as the Tinubu administration is poised in bring peace and good life to people of the country.

With this commitment made by the federal government, residents of the state now heave a sigh of relief that soon, Borno state would reclaim its lost glory as “the home of peace”

