Vice President Kashim Shettina, Senate President, alongside the Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, and other dignitaries attended the funeral of Usman Jidda Shuwa, immediate past Secretary to Borno State Government.

The funeral was held on Sunday afternoon in Maiduguri.

Shuwa died on Saturday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital after a brief illness.

The funeral prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Borno, Imam Laisu Ibrahim Ahmed, after which Shuwa was laid to rest at Gwange cemetery.

The Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Umar Ibn Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, led traditional rulers to the funeral.

Usman Jidda Shuwa died at the age of 65 leaving behind two wives, children and many relatives.

Shuwa served as SSG from 2015 to 2019 under the then Governor Kashim Shettima and from 2019 to 2023 under Governor Zulum.