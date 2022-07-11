Fire guts part of Bodija market, destroys property in Ibadan

A section of the popular Bodija market in Ibadan Oyo State capital has been gutted by fire.

The affected areas are located at Ori-Igi, Daleko and Iso Ẹlẹwà ares inside the popular market.

Advertisement

One of the affected traders, Ganiyu Asimiyu said the fire came from an unknown source as early as 3am and burnt down the part of the market.

Another affected trader Isiaka Kafilat said she has lost goods worth about 2 million naira in the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The swift intervention of the Oyo state fire service was able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the market.

Advertisement

The Bodija market is the biggest food market in Ibadan the Oyo State Capital and is reputed to generate business transactions running into hundreds of Millions of Naira on a daily basis and is a major source of business and livelihood for thousands of Traders within and outside the City of Ibadan and Other Parts of the Country.

This Fire incident is another in the series of Fire incidents that have affected major markets in Oyo State.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Popular Akesan Market in Oyo, the Gbagi Market in Ibadan and Others including part of the Aleshinloye and Dugbe markets have all suffered one form of Fire disaster or the Other over the past few years.

The popular Pepper and Spice market at Shasha was also burnt following disagreement over market Leadership between the market which degenerated into a fracas leading to loss of lives, destruction of property and lives.

Advertisement

The market was thereafter closed for a period before traders were alloowed back and has since been rebuilt by the State Government.

The Fire coming just a few hours after the Sallah celebration will cause much anguish and gnashing of teeth on the part of the Traders who have lost goods and property running into Millions of Naira.

Advertisement