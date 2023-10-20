According to Ukrainian officials Friday, Russian attacks have killed at least seven civilians in Ukraine and damaged the power grid in the North-Eastern city of Kharkiv.

Four civilians were killed in a morning missile strike on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia’s Southern city, while a 31-year-old woman was murdered in an attack on the town of Obukhivka in Dnipropetrovsk’s center region, they claimed.

“The evil state continues to terrorize civilians and wage war on them.” “Russian terror must be defeated,” stated President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Telegram.

He also shared a photo of a five-storey building in Zaporizhzhia with a gaping hole in the middle, its entrance destroyed, windows smashed and debris scattered around it.

“Unfortunately, the number of people whose lives were stopped as a result of the overnight terrorist attack by the Russians has increased to four,” Zaporizhzhia Deputy Mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev said.