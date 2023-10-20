China is eager to expand cooperation and foster solidarity with Pakistan, but has encouraged it to ensure the safety of Chinese organizations and personnel working there, according to China’s Foreign Ministry, citing President Xi Jinping.

China is a significant ally and investor in Pakistan.

Xi visited Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, on Thursday evening, who is in Beijing this week for a symposium on China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Both nations, according to Xi, should pursue a “upgraded version” of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, strengthening cooperation in industrial parks, agriculture and mining, new energy, and the early implementation of important connectivity projects.

At the same time, he advocated for Chinese interests to be protected.

“We hope the Pakistani side will guarantee the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Pakistan,” Xi told Kakar, according to the Ministry.