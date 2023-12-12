Russia launched one of the war’s largest missile attacks on Ukraine on Friday, killing 12 civilians, injuring scores more, and targeting residential structures in Kyiv, the country’s south and west, according to officials.

According to the city’s military administration, ten persons were buried under rubble inside a warehouse damaged by falling debris in Kyiv. According to the Governor, a maternity ward in the city of Dnipro was damaged, but no injuries were reported.

The vast end-of-year aerial assault comes as uncertainty is swirling over the scale and staying power of future Western military and financial support for Kyiv nearly two years into the war with Russia.

“Russia attacked with everything it possessed… “Around 110 missiles were fired, the majority of which were shot down,” President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Telegram.

Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk suggested the strike was Russia’s largest aerial barrage since the February 2022 invasion, describing it on Telegram messenger as “the most massive attack from the air”.

Army Chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said the attack targeted critical infrastructure and industrial and military facilities. There was no immediate comment from Russia.