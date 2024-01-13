A mudslide in western Colombia has killed at least 18 people and left dozens injured, officials said.

The National Disaster Risk Management Unit said in a statement the avalanche covered a highway on a busy municipal road in a mountainous area connecting the cities of Quibo and Medellin, in western Colombia. At least 35 injured people were taken to different hospitals, it said.

Meanwhile, authorities announced they would start a search operation for missing people potentially still buried under the debris, the statement said.

However, the risk management unit didn’t specify what could have caused the avalanche, but the Defense Department reported it had been raining in the area, making it difficult for rescue operations.

President Gustavo Petro tweeted that his government would provide all support needed in what he described as a “horrible tragedy.”