A massive gas explosion in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, has killed at least two people and injured at least 222.

A tanker transporting gas exploded in the Embakasi neighborhood about igniting a massive ball of fire,” according to a government official.

Houses, shops, and cars were destroyed.

The blaze is also reported to have spread through several apartment complexes.

Eye witnesses said they had felt tremors immediately after the blast.

Many of the injured are said to have inhalation injuries and they include at least 25 children, according to report.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, personnel have been “tirelessly battling the flames” on social media.

According to government spokesman Isaac Mwaura, the bomb site has been secured, and a command center has been established to assist in the coordination of rescue activities.

“Kenyans are hereby advised to keep off the cordoned area in order to allow the rescue mission to be carried out [with] minimal disruptions,” according to the statement.