A gas explosion at a highway construction site in Romania early Thursday killed four people and injured five more, emergency officials said.

The bomb explosion happened around 1 a.m. local time near the eastern town of Calimanesti, according to officials.

Local media reported that , the explosion was caused by workmen hitting the pipeline with a digger.

According to spokesperson Florin Olaru, it was triggered by the “cracking of a gas transport main and the appearance of mechanical sparks” during building work.

Authorities shut off the area 500 meters from the bomb site while firefighters attempted to put out the fire, according to the statement.