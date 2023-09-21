Zamfara’s Governor Dauda Lawal has stated that his administration will boost the annual financial allotment to the education sector in order to promote school enrolment and supply instructional materials in all of the state’s schools.

He stated that education investment is vital to the growth and development of any society, and that Zamfara State is not an exception.

Governor Lawal stated this at the 23rd matriculation ceremony of Zamfara College of Arts and Science (ZACAS) in Gusau, the state Capital

Zamfara College of Arts and Science (ZACAS) is made off of School of Science Technology, Legal Studies, School of Art and Humanities, School of Mass Communication and Information, School of Preliminary Studies, and IJMB.

2,369 Student’s were admitted into the collage for the 2023/2024 Academic Session

The matriculation marks the beginning of academic session especially for the newly admitted students

A press statement signed by the spokesperson to the Governor, Suleiman Bala Idris says Student’s who graduated from the Institution in the past speaks volume of the school effectiveness in fulfilling it’s obligations

The statement adds that Governor Lawal pledged to provide high-quality and inclusive education for all Zamfara residents regardless of social standing, in alignment with the Social Development Goals ( SDGs) on education.

The 58th Year old Governor further assures that his government will address challenges facing tertiary institutions, including funding, laboratories, affiliation, accreditation, and institutional structure upgrades.

“As part of my administration’s commitment to prioritise education, Government under my watch will invest massively in upgrading Infrastructures and other learning tools in all tertiary institutions across Zamfara” The Gov. Assures.

Earlier in his address, the Provost Zamfara College of Arts and Science (ZACAS), Dr. Yakubu Sani, commend Governor Dauda Lawal for being the highest provider of scholarship to Zamfara indigenes.

The provost acknowledged Dr. Dauda Lawal has been providing scholarship to over two thousand Student’s in ZACAS annually from his personal funds

Governor Dauda Lawal is known as one who cherish Education and has the youth at hearts

Mr. Lawal has been sponsoring Zamfara indigenes to study home and abroad to study in Different fields even before he joins partisan Politics.