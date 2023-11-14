Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has declared a state of emergency on education in the state.

The governor said the neglected education system in Zamfara affects all levels of education ranging from primary to tertiary institutions, with poor learning environments and personnel.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris says the move is in line with the campaign promises of Governor Dauda Lawal to overhaul the education sector which has collapsed.

The state government has also commenced the construction and renovation of 245 schools across the 14 local government areas, provision of two-seater desks for pupils and students, totalling 9,542 across schools , renovation and equiping 245 schools with 619 tables and 926 chairs for teachers across the state

Furthermore, in pursuit of quality education, the government has approved to sponsor 50% of Zamfara indigenes admitted into Federal Government Girls College Gusau for the 2023-2024 academic sessions.

All teachers and education managers will receive subject-specific training and retraining, that According to the Governor.