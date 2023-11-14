The Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, says insecurity is impeding Africa’s growth and development.

In the same vein, National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies calls on Northern politicians not to hide under the guise of religion to prevent women from participating in governance.

Both bared their minds at separate interactive meetings with a delegation of female parliamentarians from Somalia.

Many countries in Africa are beset by security challenges.

Many countries in the continent are also plagued with corruption, poverty and under development.

A delegation of female legislators in Somalia is in Nigeria to share knowledge and explore areas of collaboration.

Its first point of call is the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, NILDS.

It seeks to share knowledge with Nigeria, especially concerning the enactment of laws against rape and other gender-based violence

In his response, NILDS DG, Abubakar Sulaiman, notes that 14 out of the 54 lawmakers in the Somalian Senate are women while in Nigeria, only four are women out of 109 Senators.

The DG urges politicians in Northern Nigeria not to hide under Islam to prevent women from partaking in governance.

The delegation was also at the two chambers of the National Assembly with a call for support.

In the House, Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, represented by his Deputy, Benjamin Kalu, laments Insecurity is hindering development in Africa.

He also looks forward to the creation of a Nigeria-Somalia Friendship Group to further solidify relationships.