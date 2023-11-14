The Zamfara state Government has disputed claims by the preceding Matawalle administration that the work on the Gusau Cargo Airport is ninety percent complete.

The Dauda Lawal administration says it it not out to victimize anyone, but wants the right thing to be done so that it can continue and complete the project for the benefit of all residents.

The Gusau cargo Airport project in Zamfara has generated a lot of Controversy between the current and past administration in the state.

Former Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle initiated the project a few years ago while in office, with the intention of addressing air flight issues in the state, since Zamfara never had an airport since it’s creation in 1996

It was not completed.

Since assumption of office of the Governor Dauda Lawal administration in May 2023, the status of the project has raised controversy with claims and counter claims over the alleged embezzlement of funds meant for its completion

The Lawal administration insists that work done on the airport is not up to ninety percent as claimed by the last administration and that calls for investigation

The Government says it is not out to victimize anyone, but wants the public to know the state of work done and also to ensure the right thing is done.

Mr. Agigi also denies the news making the rounds that the present administration has destroyed one of the access roads Constructed at the cost of almost four billion naira.



He adds that the Lawal administration will continue with the airport project after investigations are done with.

Former Governor Bello Matawalle, now Minister of state For Defence in an interview lately with Newsmen, denied all allegations leveled against him regarding the Gusau cargo Airport project.