Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday met with the management team of the China Airport Construction Company at its headquarters in Beijing, China.

This is in continuation of his infrastructural development drive and the vision to make Lagos work better, smarter and more efficient.

The China Airport Construction Company expressed willingness to partner with the Lagos State Government to realise Governor Sanwo-Olu’s vision of constructing a brand-new airport in the Lekki area of the State.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who is currently in China for a working visit with some top government officials, also visited the Beijing Subway, specifically to inspect the signaling system in use in the capital city.

The Beijing Subway covers over 800 kilometers stretch of train connectivity across the city; with over forty rail lines and more than 500 train stations.