The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris has assured the people of the state of his administration commitment to his campaign promises of embarking on projects that will meet the yearning and aspiration of the people of the state.

Speaking shortly after flagging of the the rehabilitation of Yauri Township roads which is expected to gulp N3.854b., Governor Idris says he will continue to support the people of Yauri and do everything possible to deliver the dividends of democracy to the area.

The governor says the project when completed is expected to boost the economic activities of residents of the local government as well as facilitate easy movement of farm produced and other commercial activities in the area.

Also speaking during the flagging off, the Emir of Yauri Zayyanu Abdullahi expressed satisfaction over the development recorded so far by the present administration in the state saying the governor has displayed uncommon commitment and will to develop every parts of the state which has been the dream and aspiration of all the people of Kebbi state.

