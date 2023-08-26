Residents of Ipele in Ondo state’s Owo Local Government Area have urged the state government to channelise their drains and restore inner roads in the village.

But the state government has assured the people that their issues will be critically looked into even has the community has been thrown into total blackout in the last one year.

Ipele is one of the communities in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The people of Ipele are predominantly farmers, but they have illustrious sons and daughters in public service and politics.

But it took efforts of the administration of Governor Rotimi Akereodolu to construct the main road that leads to the town.

However, residents of Ipele are demanding more government presence and interventions in the town, especially erosion occasioned by flood.

Fences, roads and houses have been affected by this natural disaster.

The Balogun of Ipele, Bankole Abdulkareem says he wants government to assist the community in fixing the problem.

The State Government is already working in some communities and is willing to extend similar gesture to Ipele.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Sunday Akinwalere urged leaders of the community to communicate this to the Ministry.

Apart from this, the community has also faced total blackout for the past one year.

This, no doubt, has affected the social and economic activities of the community.

Leaders of the community also want the state government to fix inner roads in the community.

The state government said it will continue to meet the needs of the people.

The State Commissioner for Information, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju said government is determined to complete all road projects in the state.