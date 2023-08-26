Civil servants in Imo State have restated their commitment in the re-election bid of Governor Hope Uzodinma because of his efforts in improving the welfare of the State workforce.

The civil servants made their position known when the Governor paid a visit to the State Secretariat in Owerri the Imo State capital.

Governor Uzodinma who arrived at the State Secretariat in Owerri was received by the head of civil service, permanent secretaries and other civil servants.

The Governor inaugurated the remodeled workways in the Secretariat and was later taken round different ministries.

The elated civil servants were pleased with the visit of the Governor and the different welfare package of the Government to the State work force.

For Governor Uzodinma, his administration at inception promised to build a viable workforce and assured to do more in adding value to the state civil service.

As the November Governorship Election draws near, the governor advised the civil servants to be mindful of empty promises from politicians who would come and canvass for their votes.