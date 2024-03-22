President Tinubu has affirmed that the challenges of Insecurity will soon be over and the evil perpetrators can not defeat the country.

The President acknowledged current security challenges, but he insists his administration is on the verge of turning around the rising tide of insecurity.

The President said this when he hosted Principal officers of the Senate and some other Senators to an Iftar ceremony to break Ramadan fast inside the state house.

President Tinubu also thanked the national assembly for their support and partnership in ensuring executive bills are expeditiously considered.

The President insisted the budgeting process is transparent and considers the interest of the country.

The President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio expressed the commitment of lawmakers towards ensuring the renewed hope agenda succeeds.