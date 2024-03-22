Unspecified number of passengers traveling from Katsina to Funtua and Kaduna have been intercepted and taken captive by bandits along kankara yargoji road in Katsina state.

Two painted 16 seater bus belonging to Katsina state transport authority and the other belonging to Kaduna state transport were among the identified vehicles at the scene.

The incident occurred at about four o’clock, although information on the happening is still sketchy.

Eyewitness from the villages around the area confirmed the incident saying that some of the passenger were able to run to safety while many were taken captive.

Resurgence of banditry has continued to disrupt the daily routine of the people especially on high roads.

The government and the police are yet to issue any statement despite the claims by the authorities to be on top of the situation.