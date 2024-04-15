Troops deployed for Counter- terrorism Counter- insurgency operations in Taraba and Benue States have arrested a gun runner, foilled a kidnap attempt, and killed a terrorist.

This is contained in a statement issued by Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu.

In Taraba State, troops, in collaboration with vigilantes apprehended one Mansir Mohammed at Jalingo Motor Park, who has been reportedly involved in gun-running activities with terrorists.

According to the statement, his arrest led to the nabbing of other members of his syndicate and the recovery of one Semi Automatic Pump Action gun, one locally fabricated gun, a Peugeot car, 5 mobile phones, and the sum of forty-five thousand Naira (N45,000) only.

In a separate operation, troops on routine patrol at Miyande Village in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State intercepted two terrorist suspects who concealed a Automatic rifle underneath the seat of a motorbike on which rode. The vigilant troops recovered one AK- 47 Rifle, 5 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and a motorcycle.

In another development, troops foiled a kidnap attempt within Zaki-Biam Town in Zaki-Biam Local Government Area of Benue State. During the intervention, troops killed one kidnapper in a shootout with the criminals and recovered a Beretta Pistol with 4 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

Major General Onyema Nwachukwu. said these operations underscore the Nigerian Army’s unwavering commitment to eradicating terrorism and insurgency in its strive to ensure security in the country.