Troops of Six Brigade of the Nigerian Army have netralized 5 violent extremists, foiled kidnapping attempts and recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition.

According to a statement by the command’s spokesperson, the troops while acting on actionable intelligence on the plan of the extremists to kidnap some church members returning from church program in Wukari along Tor – Tse and Takum road acted decisively. Troops of 93 Battalion deployed in Wukari swiftly swung into action and tactically lied in wait for the violent extremists and the Insurgents In the early hours of today 2 April 2024.

The troops made contact with the extremist and engaged them in a fierce fun battle leading to the neutralization of 4 extremists and recovery of 2 AK 47 Rifles, 1 Pump Action Rifle and 2 AK 47 Magazine.

Similarly, on 27 March 2024 troops while on Patrol around Chanchanji Ward of Takum Local Government Area came in contact with suspected violent extremists. Troops responded with superior fire power leading to the neutralization of 1 extremist and recovery of 1 Locally fabricated FN Pistol, 2 rounds of 9MM ammunition and 1 mobile phone belonging to the criminal.

The command implores members of the public to continue supporting the military by providing timely and credible information on any suspicious movement or activities of criminals within the State.