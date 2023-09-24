The efforts put in by Operation Safe Haven in tackling all forms of insecurity in areas of operation is beginning to yield positive results.

Troops of the task force recently arrested a notorious gunrunner who has long been on their wanted list.

This has in turn resulted in the arrest of a suspect believed to own an illegal gun manufacturing facility in Southern Kaduna.

Different calibers of arms and ammunition were recovered in the raid by the troops.

Confessions by a suspected gunrunner arrested in the southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State.

He was apprehended following intelligence given to troops on his activities in the area.

Arms of different calibers—about 26 of them—were found with ammunition in the facility.

The commander, at a stakeholders meeting with leaders of warring communities in the area, advised that illegal possession of fire arms will not be tolerated, as anyone caught will face the law.

Stakeholders and community leaders are cautioned to wake up to their responsibility.

