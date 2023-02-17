Police in Zamfara has arrested eight Suspects involved in Banditry, Kidnapping and gun running

Among them is a thirty year old Kidnapper who masterminded the abduction of own mother and was given one million naira after the payment of thirty million naira as ransom for her release

Another twenty year old Suspect confessed to have been involved in three different kidnap which includes his Uncle, Biological sister and her school teacher in his hometown Makarfi local government area of Kaduna state

He says he is being paid twenty and thirty thousand naira on Kidnappings that attracted five and ten million naira ransom respectively

Spokesperson of the Zamfara police command Superintendent Shehu Mohammed stated this while parading the Suspects at the commands headquarters in Gusau.

“On 12th February 2023, Zamfara Police Command through its Community Policing engagement acted on intelligence information that led to the bursting of kidnapping syndicate and the arrest of 6 seriel kidnappers who have been terrorizing different villages in Kaduna, Kano and other neighbouring states such as Zamfara, Sokoto and other Northern states” the police PPRO Said

“In the course of investigation, it was discovered that the suspects have carried out series of kidnapping where unspecified number of Persons were abducted and millions of Naira collected as ransom. Each suspect narrated the number of kidnapping he participated as well as the role he played in each kidnapping” he added.

“surprisingly, one of the suspects Thomas Ya’u confessed that , sometimes last year he masterminded the kidnapping of his biological mother and three others, as a result of the kidnapping, they collected the sum of thirty million Naira from the Relations as ransom, and in turn he was given one million as his share. Case is under discreet Investigation and will be charged to court for prosecution” The Police said.

A female gun runner who specializes in supplying riffles and ammunition to bandits in their enclaves from other states was also apprehended

She told Newsmen that she is being paid a token sum of fifty thousand naira on every delivery

The thirty year old female gun runner was arrested along Wanke – Dansadau road with three hundred and fifty rounds of live ammunition meant for delivery to a notorious bandit known as Lawali

“On 13th February, 2023 Police detectives arrested a female Gunrunner in possession of 325 rounds of live ammunition, following the intelligence information obtained about her movement with the said exhibit from Lafia in Nassarawa state to a notorious bandit’s kingpin herbanating in Zamfara forest” Shehu said

“In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to have been into the business and that she had earlier supplied three (3) AK 47 Rifles and one thousand (1000) rounds of AK 47 Live Ammunition to bandits operating within Zamfara. Discreet Investigation is in progress and suspect will be charged to court for prosecution” he maintained.

Sim card distributor to bandits was also arrested with one thousand registered sim cards meant for delivery to bandits in their enclaves across Zamfara State

“On 15th February 2023, upon an intelligence that the above named suspect was seen with uncountable number of registered MTN sim cards”.

“Police operatives swung into action , arrested the suspect and conducted on the spot search, the above exhibits were recovered from him” the Police Confirmed

“In the course of investigation, suspect confessed that the sim cards are for sell to customers who are looking for registered sim cards. It is well known to everyone that, it is no longer permitted by the NCC to sell registered sim cards of any network. Investigation is in progress with a view to arresting other suspects before being charged to court for prosecution” the Zamfara PPRO added.

The police also recovered one rocket Launcher during a stop and search patrol led by the Zamfara police Commissioner, Kolo Yusuf

This is the second time in two months the police in Zamfara is arresting female gun runners

This Development is coming as the police has commenced the mob up of Criminals and dangerous weapons ahead of a hitch free Governorship and Presidential elections.