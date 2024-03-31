Some passengers of a luxury bus belonging to a notable private transport company have been reportedly robbed on Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway before setting the vehicle ablaze.

It was alleged that the passengers were on their way to the Eastern part of the country were ambushed around 2am and robbed at Ijebu-Ode area of the highway.

In a video uploaded on X (formerly Twitter) by a social media influencer Chude Nnamdi, the burnt 59 seater vehicle was shown with people talking underneath, narrating their ordeal.

Although, no official statement yet from the Ogun State Police Command but reports have it that no casualty was recorded in the incident, despite that the passengers were robbed and locked inside the vehicle before setting it on fire but they all managed to escape.

Attempt to get reactions of the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Omolola Odutola on the matter proved abortive, as she did not respond to messages sent to her phone.