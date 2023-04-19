Operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) today rescued 7 passengers with various degrees of injuries after a painted commercial bus had serious head on collision with another bus belonging to Lagos Bus Service Limited at Ifako inward Ogudu area of the State.

The commercial bus somersaulted twice and the driver died instantly following the seriousness of the collision which was as a result of loss of control due to over speeding.

In a press statement released by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of Lastma Mr. Adebayo Taofiq confirmed that preliminary investigation revealed that the fully loaded commercial bus was coming from Lagos Island and heading to Ogudu when the accident occurred.

“Lastma has carried out series of enlightenment campaigns warning motorists particularly commercial bus drivers to stop over speeding and adhere strictly to speed limit signs erected by government across the State”

While other emergency responders including Traffic Police Officers supported Officials of Lastma at the accident scene, on hearing of the death of the commercial driver whose body was lying beside the upturned commercial bus, hoodlums in the area set ablaze the bus belonging to the Lagos State Bus Service Limited.

The General Manager of Lastma Mr. Bolaji Oreagba however warned members of the public particularly street urchins not to take laws into their hands at any accident scene but to allow appropriate authorities to do the needful.

