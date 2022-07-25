Vehicle of Katsina state transport authority attacked by bandits, driver killed

The Katsina State Transport Authority has lost one of its drivers as a result of an attack on his vehicle which belongs to the state transport authority along katsina Jibia road in the early hours of Sunday.

This comes just days after four police officers and five persons were killed on Kankara Sheme road by another gang operating along same axis.

According to an eyewitness to the recent attack on Jibia Road, the driver died on the spot as a result of a gunshot wound.

Two passengers in the vehicle were also shot when they came upon the criminal group, which had already raided several villages before setting up a roadblock.

Although no official statement has been published by the authorities, Tvcnews learnt that the casualties have been taken to Katsina General Hospital for medical treatment.

Despite claims by authorities that it has won the war on banditry, Jibia local government has continued to suffer major security issues.