Niger Gov commiserates with Zumba, Kagara people over boat mishap

Niger State governor, Sani Bello, has sympathized with the people of Zumba in Shiroro local government area over a boat mishap that led to the loss of one person, animals and goods.

The Governor in a statement, described the incident as tragic and unfortunate.

Advertisement

He expressed gratitude to the Niger State Emergency Agency (NSEMA) and other members of the riverine community for their swift response in rescuing most of the victims and the recovery of the body of the deceased.

According to him “this is really unfortunate for a large number of people to be involved in such disaster. However, thanks be to Allah for rescuing almost all of them except for one that died and his body has been recovered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While commiserating with the family members of the deceased and praying for quickly recovery of the injured, the Governor directed relevant Agencies to take necessary steps to avert a recurrence.

A boat carrying 24 persons including women, children and animals as well as goods was said to have capsized in the Zumba river on their way to Kwata Market in Zumba leading to the death of one person and another injured.

Advertisement

23 people were however rescued alongside a cow.

Similarly, Governor Sani Bello commiserated with the people of Kagara in Rafi local government area over a flood disaster that claimed one live and destroyed houses following consistent rains in the community recently.

Advertisement

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and directed NSEMA to provide succour to the affected households.