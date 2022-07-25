Families of abducted train passengers protest in Abuja

Families whose loved ones are still being held hostage almost four months after they were kidnapped by terrorists following an attack by a Kaduna bound training besieged the gate to the federal ministry of transportation in Abuja.

The protesters are again asking the federal government to intervene and secure the release of their loved ones who are still in captivity.

This is coming barely 48hours after the kidnappers released a video showing the victims being tortured.

The captors also threaten to kill them if the federal government failed to meet their demands.

But the protesting family members are urging the government to bed back wards and secure the freedom of the victims among whom is a two year old child.