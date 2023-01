Several train passengers were on Friday left stranded after a Kaduna-Abuja train derailed off its its tracks.

This is coming barely a week after the Warri-Itakpe train derailed into a forest in Kogi State.

The incident is alleged to have happened near the Kubwa train station in Abuja.

As at the time of filing this report no human casualties have been reported neither has the cause of the incident been revealed by officials of the NRC.