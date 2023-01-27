The Benue State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State is on life support, following the voiding of its governorship primaries in eleven Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state by the Appeal Court.

The party also described as ‘callous’ allegations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state that the Benue state livestock guards and the State Volunteer Guards have engaged in cattle rustling on behalf of Governor Samuel Ortom.

The party lamented that it was no longer news that APC leaders in the state have chosen to attack the Benue people, through spurious allegations at the time the people needed their leaders to symphatise with them.

In a statement signed by Bemgba Iortyom, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP and made available to Independent in Makurdi on Friday, he added that the APC was worried sick over the likelihood of not fielding a candidate during the election on 11th March, 2023.

The PDP spokesman noted that since APC in Benue is plagued by these and other related issues, it has engaged in the negative play of politics over sensitive issues like the killing of its people.

According him, “The common denominator in the position of APC on the issue of herdsmen killings in Benue has over the years remained negative play of politics by the opposition party, the type that aims to rubbish the pro-people’s stand of Governor Ortom in a bid to maintaining a position on the sponsorship list of Miyetti Allah, and the current position of the party as conveyed in their press conference is only true to type.

“We are aware APC in Benue is in extremely pathetic state of ill health and even on life-support, with the recent voiding by the Appeal Court of its governorship primaries and the likelihood of it not even fielding a governorship candidate for the 2023 elections.

“We are aware the opposition party up to this moment does not have even a plan to carry out campaigns in Benue state for the coming polls, having they neither the human nor material resources to do so, and will be relying on another hope of a fabled “federal might” intervention from Abuja to award to them victory.

“Yet everything must have limits, and this includes the desperation of APC in Benue, a party led by individuals who give the impression they are on a frenetic race to set records in shamelessness, unintelligibly and delusion.”

On the party’s allegations against the people of the state, the PDP spokesman said, “It is no news that leaders of APC in Benue have made it a habit of choosing moments when the people are most in anguish and grief over the atrocities of the herdsmen to indulge in their dance of naked shame.

“However, it is clear to see that while APC’s accusations against Benue people are callous and come at such most unfortunate moments and do certainly rub off negatively with the people, they nevertheless serve to please the sponsors of the criminal herdsmen who are also the sponsors of that party here in the state and who need a justification for the atrocities being meted out against innocent people, including women, children and the old in Benue.

“It may be recalled that on 11th January, 2018, the day 73 victims who had been massacred by the herdsmen were being mass buried in Makurdi, leader of APC in Benue, currently Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, had said on international media that the herdsmen were not responsible for the killings and that it was Benue people who were killing themselves.

“This was after Fulani herdsmen umbrella body, Miyetti Allah, had come out in the open to claim responsibility for the killings, and thereafter same Akume had at several occasions accused the Benue State government of Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of the state of being behind their own killings while exonerating the herdsmen.

“This latest round of APC’s accusations against the government and people of Benue is coming just days after the herdsmen launched an unprovoked bloody attack on Abagena, a community situate at the outskirts of Makurdi, the Benue State capital city, directly opposite the main camp for persons internally displaced from their ancestral homes by the herdsmen attacks and taking refuge there.

“It is no longer news that the attack on Abagana had left as many as nine persons dead among them children, with a family of six wiped out and many still missing and unaccounted for”, he further lamented. End

