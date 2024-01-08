The Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by the PDP against the election of Hyacinth Alia as governor of Benue state.

The court dismissed the appeal following its withdrawal by counsel the PDP and its governorship candidate Titus Uba.

Mr Uba had challenged the victory of Governor Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Benue state governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal Abuja, had affirmed Mr Alia’s election as governor of Benue State, following his declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election.

The Court of Appeal had held that it lacked the jurisdiction to hear the petition because it was a pre-election matter.