The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has launched the much-anticipated International Passport Automation system.

The Minister had announced earlier that the automated passport system will go live during a review of Nigeria Immigration Service facilities in Abuja on January 8, 2024.

The programme intends to give applicants a convenient and secure experience while also reducing the human interface in the passport application process.

The minister emphasised the importance of the new system in strengthening the country’s security architecture and safeguarding Nigerian residents’ comfort and convenience.

He said the Nigeria Immigration Service had deployed document verification personnel across all local government areas in the country to improve document verification.

Tunji-Ojo emphasized the government’s commitment to putting a stop to the use of forged documents in passport applications.

Step 1

Proceed to the Official Website http://passport.immigration.gov.ng. Fill your NIN to auto-fill your data from NIMC.

Step 2

Complete other data fields as required.

Step 3

Upload your passport photograph that meets (ICAO Standards) and other supporting documents.

Step 4

Walk into an Immigration Office for your Biometric Capture.

Step 5

Your passport is ready for collection within 2 weeks.

REQUIREMENTS FOR FRESH APPLICANTS

1. You must be a Nigerian

2. You must have NIN

3. Passport photograph that meets ICAO standards

4. Supporting documents, e.g., birth certificate and local government certificate of indigeneship, etc.

REQUIREMENTS FOR RENEWAL

1. You must have NIN

2. Old passport number

3. Passport photograph that meets ICAO standards.

4. Supporting documents, e.g., birth certificate and local government certificate of indigenship, etc.