Several train passengers were on Friday left stranded after a Kaduna-Abuja train derailed off its its tracks.

This is coming barely a week after the Warri-Itakpe train derailed into a forest in Kogi State.

The incident is alleged to have happened near the Kubwa train station in Abuja.

As at the time of filing this report no human casualties have been reported neither has the cause of the incident been revealed by officials of the NRC.

NRC REACTS

The Board and Management of Nigerian Railway Corporation regrets to inform the general public particularly our passengers of AK3 and KA4 of today 27th January 2023 that the disruption experienced on our Abuja Kaduna Train Service was as a result of the derailment of KA4 at Kubwa station.

There was no casualty recorded. We sincerely apologise to passengers whose planned trips were affected by this incident.

The NRC rescue team has mobilsed to site to re-rail the rolling stock and repair the track. Consequently, the Abuja Kaduna Train Service is temporary suspended.

While assuring early recommencement of the service, all inconveniences to our esteemed passengers is highly regretted. Additional Operational Measures are being introduced Nationwide to ensure safe train operations.

FLIGHTS RESUME AFTER WORKERS STRIKE

Air passengers both local and international can now heave a sigh of relief as normalcy is gradually returning to airports across the country as seamless passenger facilitation has commenced.

This is coming on the heels of the suspension of strike by aviation unions over the review of salaries of its members in the Nigeria Aviation Handling Company, NAHCO.

The strike was called off after three hours meeting between the unions, the National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE, the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, and the management of the company.

Flight operations were grounded on Monday morning following the industrial action embarked on by the staff of NAHCO over failure to review their current salaries since June 2022.

Flight disruption due to the strike left scores of passengers both local and foreign stranded at the Lagos airports which spilled over to airports across the country.

Speaking on the strike, Secretaries General of the Unions in NAHCO, the National Union of Air Transport Employees, NUATE and Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, ATSSSAN, Comrades Ocheme Aba and Frances Akinjole noted that its members embarked on the strike because the NAHCO management handled their seven-day ultimatum with kid gloves.

According to them, the management also continued to play on their intelligence through rescheduling of purposeless meetings.

In an agreement reached at the end of the meeting, all staff have been directed to resume work immediately, negotiation of all workers’ welfare to start Wednesday this week and NAHCO management decided to withdraw the suit and vacate the earlier court order obtained.

Reacting to the strike, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Mr. Nnaji Nnolim earlier in a statement had appealed to the unions and management of the company to dialogue and avert further disruption to aviation activities.

Mr. Nnaji urged the union to douse its agitation and show concern for the pains the action would bring on innocent Nigerian travellers both locally and internationally.

Responding to the development, the Group Executive Director, NAHCO, Dr. Olusola Obabori said, the Company engaged the Unions and other stakeholders because they understand the power of negotiation.

SENATE CAUCUS URGES FG TO TAKE OVER SENATORIAL ROADS

The federal government has been urged to take over the three senatorial road projects ongoing in Bayelsa State.

The call comes from the Bayelsa State caucus of the National Assembly which were on a tour of the projects undertaken by the Bayelsa state government.

The lawmakers also hail Governor Douye Diri for his developmental strides in the state.

It’s been almost a year since Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo inaugurated the Angiama Bridge project along one of the senatorial roads under construction by the Bayelsa State Government.

To access the level of progress made so far, the Bayelsa State caucus of the National Assembly is on a tour of the three senatorial roads as excavation work reaches advanced stages on the link road between Nembe and Brass.

Chairman of the caucus, Fred Agbedi wants the federal government to key into the cost-effective projects.

Laudable progress is seen on the Yenagoa/Oporomor road with the completed sections of the Sagbama/Ekemor road already on the touchlines of the headquarters of the Ekeremor Local government area.

It is believed that the completion of the projects will not only advance the economy of the state but also boost its tourism potential.