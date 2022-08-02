Abductors release 5 more Abuja-Kaduna train Passengers

Attackers who abducted passengers from the Abuja-Kaduna passemger Train on March 28 have released 5 more passengers.

Mamu Tukur, who has been the lead negotiator for the release of the abductees confirmed that they were released on Tuesday after spending more than four months in captivity.

Among the released passengers is Mustapha Umar Imam, an associate Professor of medical Biochemistry at the Usman Danfodio University in Sokoto state

It is unclear if ransom was paid for their release but the family member of victims who were released earlier had confirmed that they paid at least 100 million Naira before their loved ones were freed.



This latest development brings the total number of freed victims to 29 out of the 63 passengers kidnapped on the 28th of March.

For now at least 39 passengers still languish in the bandits custody.

Terriorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna Passenger Train on March 28 in a vicious explosives and gun attack that left some of the passengers dead while over a hundred of them were abducted by the terrorists who have staedily been releasing them allegedly after the payment of ransom.

The attack came after two earlier unsuccessful attempts at attacking the trains, this was despite the reported efforts by Security Agencies to ensure that the attacks do not happen.

The attacks had left many Nigerians wondering what the Federal Government is doing to secure the nation from attacks by criminal elements who seem to have been able to do whatever they like at any time and place of their liking without anybody being able to do something about it.

The recent attacks on parts of Abuja and the Kuje Custodial Centre leading to the release of several Terror suspects seem to buttress this thinking though some of the escapees have been re-arrested.

Failure by the authorities to rescue the passengers despite several release of videos by their abductors has also left a sour taste in the mouth with many fearing fo what will happen if they become victims.

