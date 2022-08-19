Abductors release 4 more Kaduna Train Attack Victims

Four additional kidnap victims of the March 28 train attack in Kaduna state have regained their freedom.

Among them is oldest victim Halimatu Attah, a 90-year-old grandmother and her 53 year old daughter Adama Attah Aliyu.

Mamu Tukur, who has been the lead negotiator confirmed that they were released on Friday after spending more than four months in captivity.

For now it is unclear if ransom was paid to the bandits before these batch of victims were freed.

Among the hostages still in captivity is 21 year old Azurfa Lois John who is said to be the youngest.

According to Mamu Tukur, there are claims that a top commanders of the terrorists has professed love for her and his intention to marry her as was the case of Leah Sharibu in the northeast.

He is therefore calling on the government to intensify efforts to secure her release from captivity as fast as possible.

For now at least 40 of the 63 kidnapped passengers have regained freedom while the fate of 23 others still hang in the balance.

Terrorists had attacked the AK49 Train carrying passengers from Abuja to Kaduna on the 28th of March killing some of the passengers and injuring Others.

Over 60 of the passengers were also abducted after a firefight with Troops who were able to prevent more abductions.

The Terrorists later made a demand for ransom and some of the hostages originally abducted were released allegedly after the payment of ransom running into hundreds of Millions of Naira.

Though the Federal Government had denied this and came out to say the Terrorists reneged on an agreement with Government to release the family of one of their leaders and later held on to extract more from the families of Victims.

The Terrorists have been releasing abductees in batches since then allegedly after payment of Ransom.

The Federal Government had also come out to say it will not use force to free hostages who have been in captivity for over 4 months.

The newly released persons now means that 23 more persons are still in captivity in the terrorists den.

The successful attempt by the Terrorists on the Abuja-Kaduna Passenger Train Service was the third time the Terrorists and their bandits collaborators have tried to attack it and abduct passengers.

The Abuja-Kaduna passenger Train Service has since the 28th of March attack remained suspended.

