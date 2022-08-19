PDP Reconciliation committee meets in Port Harcourt

The committee set up by the Peoples Democratic Party to resolve all misunderstandings within the party ahead of 2023 general elections says it is making progress.

Chairman of the committee and Governor of Adamawa State, Umaru Fintiri sounded optimistic about brokering peace after their meeting at the Rivers State Government House in Port Harcourt.

There is an uneasy calm in the PDP over the likely outcome of efforts to reconcile Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

But it may still be some time before the committee can boast of success in the task before it.

Both men were represented by the teams they selected.

After a heated marathon meeting at the Rivers State Government House, the Committee drove to Wike’s residence to brief him on their deliberation.

Atiku’s team led by Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri is also expected to brief Atiku on issues raised at the meeting.

A source said that discussions would continue on how to harmonise the positions canvassed by the two camps, especially on the Iyorchia Ayu issue.

While Wike’s team reportedly insisted on the sack of Ayu as a first step to meaningful resolution given “his patently partisan position in the primary that produced Atiku”, Atiku’s team proposed that the party dissolves its entire National Working Committee (NWC), not just sacking Ayu.”

“At the end of the meeting, the two teams could not reach an agreement, on the issue” hence the need to consult with their principals,” the source said.

In attendance from Atiku’s team were Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, Senator Eyitayo Jegede, SAN while Wike’s camp was represented by former Attorney General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke, SAN; former governor of Ondo State, Mr Olusegun Mimiko and former Gombe State Governor, Dr Ibrahim Dankwambo and Senator Olaka Nwogu.

The meeting was earlier slated for Monday, August 15th but Atiku’s team cancelled at the last minute to attend the presidential candidate’s homecoming event in Yola.