The Niger Delta Development Commission has promised to implement programs where the growth and wellbeing of women in the region would be given top priority.

The management of the NDDC pledged to this task when women leaders visited the commission’s headquarters in Port Harcourt.

These leaders of ethnic nationalities, faith based groups, Non

Governmental Organizations and other key stakeholders are here to make a case for women in the Niger Delta.

It’s a follow up on the NDDC’s interaction to ensure that all segments

Advertisement

of the society feel the positive impact of the commission.

For the women, their voices must be heard in discussions about the

development of the region.

The group is also of the view that part of the problem that has affected the welfare of the entire region is the delay in constituting a board for the Niger Delta Development Commission.

The assurance from the NDDC management team is that women would see the desired change in the operations of the commission.

Advertisement

The delegation also wants the report of the forensic audit of the

commission’s finances carried out by the previous administration,

released to the public.