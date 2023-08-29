Board of trustees of the New Nigeria People’s Party announces six months suspension of senator Rabiu Kwankwaso as the national leader of the party due to anti-party activities.

A crisis of Confidence has brewed silently within the party over the last few months since the end of the 2023 Elections with accusations and Counter accusations between the different groups within its ranks.

The Crisis has now gotten to a head with the suspension clamped down on its Presidential Candidate and National Leader, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

This follows the suspension of its national Publicity Secretary and Some Others earlier, a move rejected by its Board of Trustees.