A faction of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has reversed the suspension of Rabiu Kwankwaso, by the Chairman Board of Trustees, Boniface Aniebonam.

At a media briefing at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, the National Working Committee of the Party, said the suspension of the BOT Chairman and some members of the party is as a result of allegations of anti-party activities, levelled against them.

Events in the last 24hours in the New Nigeria Peoples Party, have taken a dramatic twist with different factions stepping out to hand out suspensions to members in opposing camps.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party, was registered in 2002, but gained traction in February 2023 when former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso rode on the platform as the presidential candidate.

But recently, after the frenzy of elections allegations of anti-party activities have been levelled against some founding members of the party, with suspension of those accused becoming the order of the day .

In a surprising twist of event the suspended faction led by it’s BOT Chairman, served a suspension notice on the presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, which has now been reversed.

It’s not certain which method of resolution the party will adopt to resolve this internal supremacy crisis.