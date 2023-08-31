The Director General of Nigeria Hydrological services confirms that Cameroon has shut the gates of Lagdo dam

This implies that the water spillages that began on August 14th have ceased, leaving Nigerians to wonder how much of an impact the previously spilled large amount of water would have in the following days.

NEMA on its part assures that Nigeria may not experience the level of disaster it did in 2012 and 2022 because of the proactiveness of the State governors in responding to the flood.

The devastating flood disasters experienced in Nigeria in 2012 and 2022 was greatly impacted by the releasing of water from the lagdo dam,

It is therefore no surprise that all stakeholders reacted promptly this year once information became public that water was to be released from the dam

This is another National Emergency coordination forum organised by NEMA, gathering stakeholders to ensure timely and efficient response to the impending floods and to ensure effective coordination and implementation of various policies

NEMA says the MOU between Nigeria and Cameroon does not include the time to inform Nigeria for the seasonal release of water from lagdo dam

He therefore suggested the need to deploy high level of preparedness on the part of the Federal and State government