Plan International Nigeria Youth Advisory Panel has called on the Federal Government to infuse climate change studies into the school curriculum to actualise a sustainable green economy.

The Chairperson of the panel made this known in Abuja at an event to celebrate the 2023 International Youth Day.

The impact of climate change is increasingly being felt across the globe.

It’s impact on Nigeria’s environmental and socioeconomic system has compounded the country’s fragility risks.

Extreme weather patterns, longer dry seasons and shorter more intense rainy seasons are some of the challenges the country is having to deal with.

Here at this occasion to commemorate the International Youth Day, Speakers say Nigeria should carry the youths along in measures being employed against climate change by enabling them to develop skills that can help mitigate the impact

Government is advised to be intentional about involving young minds, being future leaders, by making climate change a course of study in schools.

The International Youth Day is commemorated every 12th of August to draw attention to a given set of cultural issues surrounding youths in the world.