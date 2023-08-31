With approximately 3.7 million passengers traveling by flight in 2021 post-covid, and 2.2 million in 2022, there were just little more than 1 million passengers in 2023, reflecting the country’s economic predicament.

This statistic was released by Bicourtney Aviation Service Limited of the MMA2 during a press conference in Lagos.

Advertisement

The MMA2 has been one of the busiest Airports in Africa for years, and despite a low turnover in 2023 due to low patronage from customers, there are significant improvements in services to ensure seamless travel

At a roundtable meeting with Jounalists, Bicourtney Services revealed that there are passengers who buy tickets for the purpose of committing crimes but with efficiency Security System, none of them have been successful

On its plan to ensure proper rapport between security officials and customers, the agency said that a system has been devised to monitor conversations which help them take adequate actions against all form of bullying and harassment

Advertisement

With the new Minister for Aviation set to visit Lagos State, there are optimism as well as caution in his bid to improve the System and bring about the needed change.

As we approach the ember month, the end of the Year bubble where passengers begin to experience delayed or cancelled flights is a Situation that Nigerians will be hopeful for a Significant change.