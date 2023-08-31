Local government chairmen in Ogun State have denied the allegation that the state Governor Dapo Abiodun had been diverting funds meant for them and apologised to the Governor on the zero allocation allegation.

The council chairmen, made this known when they visited the governor at his Oke-Mosan office in Abeokuta.

Few hours after the news of the allegation of diversion of local government funds and zero allocation by Governor Dapo Abiodun which was credited to Wale Adedayo, the Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government hit the airwaves, leaders of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria in Ogun State have denied the allegation and apologized to the Governor.

Led by the Chairman of Ijebu Ode local Government who is the Chairman of the body, the chairman said the visit was to acknowledge the mistakes that were made and to beg for forgiveness.

The Chairman of ALGON, Emiola Gazal acknowledged that the governor had at no time interfered in the distribution and sharing of local government funds from the federation account.

While addressing the Chairmen, Governor Dapo Abiodun expressed surprise at the allegation. He said rather than starving the local governments, he has made several interventions on their behalf to lessen their burden.

He said he has always been supportive of the Local Government Councils because they are an integral part in the march towards the development of the state.

The meeting which was attended by 18 out of the 20 local government chairmen including Wale Adedayo of Ijebu East also provided opportunity for the chairmen and the Governor to discuss on some of the challenges confronting them.