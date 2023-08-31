Taraba State Governor, Kefas Agbu has summoned an emergency meeting of the People’s Democratic Party, State Executives Working Committee in a bid to end the prolonged leadership crisis rocking the party ahead of the forthcoming national assembly reruns.

Speaking at the meeting, the Governor called on all stakeholders to close ranks and work as a team, as they prepare for the election.

Taraba State Peoples Democratic Party has been embroiled in a leadership crisis over who is the authentic state chairman of the party after the exit of Kefas Agbu.

The national working committee of the party had appointed Abubakar Bawa, the former governor, Darius Ishaku’s political adviser, to complete the one year remaining in former chairman Kefas Agbu’s tenure after he left the position to contest for the state governorship poll.

The NWC decision was challenged by the party’s Vice chairman Inuwa Bakari before a federal High court and the case was struck out.

Not satisfied with the verdict Mr.Inuwa proceeded to the state high court which returned him as an acting chairman of the party.

The party state chairman Abubakar Bawa who was not comfortable with this, also challenged the state high court’s verdict at the Court of appeal which ordered a stay of execution in favour of Mr. Bawa.

Worried by the deepening internal crisis in the Party, Governor Kefas called for a party executive meeting over which he presided.

Governor Kefas Agbu said that the essence of the meeting is to identify and resolve some issues that are of immense concern to the party, as well as map out strategies to win the rerun election.

The Secretary of the Party, Kuriya Auta said the meeting was first of it kind since the emergence of the Governor and expressed hope that it will address some challenges facing the party.

The party’s organising secretary who spoke to Tvcnews at the end of the close door meeting commended Governor Kefas for proactive measure meant to end the leadership crisis.

The meeting resolved that all the parties involved in the PDP leadership tussle to withdraw their respective litigations to pave way for amicable resolution.

A new Reconciliatory Committee was constituted which will be headed by the former deputy Governor, Senator Haruna Manu, to interface with Inuwa Bakari and Abubakar Bawa.